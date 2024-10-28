JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

