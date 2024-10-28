JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stake Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

