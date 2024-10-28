JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

JTEK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

