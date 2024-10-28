Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Kadant’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kadant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $316.45 on Monday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $214.21 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.82 and a 200-day moving average of $304.73.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

