KeyCorp Increases Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $12.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

