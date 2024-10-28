Kezar Life Sciences Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 30th (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, October 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

KZR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,213. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

