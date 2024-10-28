Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-4.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 930,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

