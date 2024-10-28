Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 22968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

