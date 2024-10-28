Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNSL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.38.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $434.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.77.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,430,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

