Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.67, but opened at $26.19. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1,458,827 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 16.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 80,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.