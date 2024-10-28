Lauer Wealth LLC Grows Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 0.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,312 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,229 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 14,257.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 285,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.53. 17,374,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,009,973. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

