Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.27 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 238,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 31,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

