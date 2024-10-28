Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 152 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $199.52 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.