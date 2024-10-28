Leuthold Group LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $234.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.75 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock worth $1,073,075,720. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

