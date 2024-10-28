Leuthold Group LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,951 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up about 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 5.76% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWM. Choreo LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 190.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Down 0.6 %

RWM opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.