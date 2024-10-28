Leuthold Group LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 309,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

