Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $207.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average is $174.25. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

