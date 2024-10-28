Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after buying an additional 71,046 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

