Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

