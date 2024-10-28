Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 3.25% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBND. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 148.0% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 99,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

