Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Lion Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $677.84 million for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

