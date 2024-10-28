LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 8.9% Higher – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 2,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.95.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

