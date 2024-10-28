LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 8.9% Higher – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 2,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.95.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
