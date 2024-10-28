Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Welch Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $68,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

LMT stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $559.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $580.07 and its 200-day moving average is $515.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

