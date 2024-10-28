Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 233,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,266% from the average session volume of 17,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Loncor Gold Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

