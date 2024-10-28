Lunt Capital Management Inc. Invests $288,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.60 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

