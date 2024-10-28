Maple (MPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Maple has a total market cap of $86.02 million and $3.38 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.20 or 0.00032286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Maple Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

