Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.02 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,687.15 or 0.99937087 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,615.59 or 0.99832969 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.1516063 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $10,279,426.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

