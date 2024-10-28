mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in October

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MBAKF remained flat at $117.79 on Monday. mBank has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79.

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

