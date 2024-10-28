McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 236626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of C$19.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Announces Dividend

McCoy Global Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

