Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. 116,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,353. The firm has a market cap of $212.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
