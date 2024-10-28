MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 11% Lower This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $241.08 million and $12.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $39.51 or 0.00056882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 38.2710488 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $11,010,164.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

