MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 544,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 371,753 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 37.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 141,741 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

