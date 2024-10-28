MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
