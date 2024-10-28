MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $234.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of -167.87 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.13. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

