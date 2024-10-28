MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $234.34, but opened at $244.64. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $249.84, with a volume of 4,020,765 shares changing hands.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $655,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

