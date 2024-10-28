Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 38.3% in October

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

TIGO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 61,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.