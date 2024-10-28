Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $25.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.67 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

