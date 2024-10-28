MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 121,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 115,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

MobilityOne Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 million, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.45.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

Featured Stories

