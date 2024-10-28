Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by KP Management LLC

KP Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of KP Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,254,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,045,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $908.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $904.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

