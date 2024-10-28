Morgan Stanley Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $92.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

DTM opened at $87.39 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,070,000 after buying an additional 490,613 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,024,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

