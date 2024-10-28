Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

