Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,342 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Emprise Bank boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 107,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVDV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $71.31.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

