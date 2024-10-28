Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1,100.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.79. 439,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,382. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.