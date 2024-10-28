Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.
Insider Activity at Block
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,652.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
Block Price Performance
Shares of SQ traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.33. 1,767,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,952. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
