Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 901 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Motiv8 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.2% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $892.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $919.74 and its 200 day moving average is $863.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

