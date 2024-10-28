Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $55,434.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00061076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006351 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,126.25 or 0.37996003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

