Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 2398543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
Nebius Group Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.63.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Nebius Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
