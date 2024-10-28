NetMind Token Price Reaches $2.04 (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00002866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $83.83 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,500.27 or 0.98917362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,649.53 or 0.97723710 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,041,501 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.87522417 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,082,879.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.