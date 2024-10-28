New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.29), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.72 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 8.3 %
NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.55 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -1.45%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
