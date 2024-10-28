NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $61,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 178,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

