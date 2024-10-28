Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $80.16 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $80,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 235,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,643. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.67. The company has a market capitalization of $188.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

